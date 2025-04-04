Moburst, a mobile-first digital marketing agency, acquires podcast agency Kitcaster. Kitcaster, along with its 52 active clients, will be integrated into Uproar by Moburst, the company’s new public relations division. This is Moburst’s fourth acquisition in the past five years, and its second in the last five months. Kitcaster's data-driven approach and proven success in securing podcast placements allows Moburst clients to capitalize on the growing podcast industry. Moburst’s offices are located in New York City, Miami, San Francisco, Tel Aviv, London, Orlando and now Denver, where Kitcaster is based. “Podcasting has become one of the most powerful tools for thought leadership today,” said Moburst founder and CEO Gilad Bechar. “With Kitcaster, we are able to offer another avenue to engage with key client audiences, ensuring we deliver impactful and proven results.”

Burson launches its brand in the Canadian market. In Canada, Burson and its fellow Burson Group agency Hill & Knowlton will still maintain distinct identities. Burson Group, which was launched globally in July 2024, also includes Axicom, Burson Buchanan and GCI Health. “Canada offers incredible opportunities to serve our clients, particularly given its reputation in the high-growth sectors of digital technology, energy and resource development, and health and wellness,” said Burson global CEO Corey duBrowa. “Burson’s expertise across these sectors and data-driven approach will help Canadian businesses to lead, grow, and thrive well into the future.”

Official Community, an artist-led data and e-commerce platform based in Toronto, acquires Auteur Research, a music marketing and publicity firm. Auteur provides such services as distribution coordination and label services, as well as online PR and digital strategy. Its client roster has included Sony Music, Universal Music, Warner Music and Wax Records. Official Community provides artists, athletes and entertainers with customizable digital experiences intended to build deep fan connections. "By acquiring Auteur Research, we’re reinforcing our commitment to providing artists with a comprehensive approach to career growth—one that integrates marketing, PR, digital strategy and fan engagement,” said Official Community CEO Ron Thomson.