Mercury has signed on to provide strategic communications and media relations to Armenia.

The one-year pact, which went into effect April 1, is worth $600K for the Omnicom unit.

Mercury is to advocate on Armenia’s behalf before the Trump administration and Congress, and highlight its “geopolitical and strategic significance and role as essential partner in the South Caucuses for US regional and global interests,” according to the agreement.

The firm will advance Armenia-US economic, trade, investment and technological cooperation, and engage “the thought community” on issues of interest to the client.

Former Minnesota Republican Congressman Vin Weber heads Mercury’s Armenia team. He’s joined by SVPs Patrick Costello and Trent Lefkowitz, and managing director Dan Wilson.

Armenia and neighboring Azerbaijan agreed to a still unsigned peace treaty in March, ending about 40 years of conflict. Both sides have reported violations of the ceasefire pact.