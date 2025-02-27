Arthur Sadoun

Publicis Groupe posted 9.4 percent growth in Q1 net revenues to $4B as the French firm enjoyed a record new business run, according to CEO Arthur Sadoun. It was up 4.9 percent organically.

Sadoun said Publicis chalked up “a dozen material wins across diverse sectors, geographies and expertise," which will enable it to “offset the potential effects of the deteriorating macroeconomic context.”

The US region showed an 11.3 percent spurt in revenues to $2.5B. It was up 4.8 percent, organically.

Europe posted 4.4 percent growth in revenues to $936M, up 2.7 percent on an organic basis.

Asia-Pacific enjoyed a 7.5 percent hike in revenues to $324M, powered by a rebound in China. The region registered 4.8 percent organic growth.

Sadoun said Publicis has never been "in a stronger position to help our clients, in the good times, and even more importantly, in the challenging ones."

He anticipates organic growth in the four-to-five percent range for the full year.