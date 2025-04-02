French/​West/​Vaughan is selected to lead PR efforts for Zippo Manufacturing Company, maker of the Zippo windproof lighter. FWV has overseen public relations for Zippo-owned W.R. Case & Sons Cutlery Company (“Case Knives”) since 2021. FWV will build on the brand’s heritage by strengthening its connections with its fanbase while driving growth in new markets. This includes supporting Zippo’s outdoor products and home and patio offerings. “FWV has been a trusted partner for nearly five years, leading PR and influencer efforts for Case Knives with clear expertise,” said Zippo and Case Knives VP of global marketing Brent Tyler. “Their consistent delivery of outstanding results has been instrumental to our success, and we are delighted to build on this strong partnership with Zippo.”

Rachel Harrison Communications is named PR shop for Omni Hotels & Resorts, a Dallas-based company that operates more than 50 properties in the US and Canada. RHC will lead the brand’s overarching media relations strategy, crafting narratives and campaigns that emphasize Omni’s blend of refined hospitality and cultural immersion. Omni’s recent property openings include Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa, with developments underway in Fort Lauderdale, Mexico, New Orleans and Raleigh. "Rachel Harrison Communications’ proven track record in hospitality storytelling, strong industry connections, and creative approach will be essential as we continue to elevate the brand,” said Omni Hotels & Resorts CMO Michael Innocentin.

The MicDrop Agency, which focuses on technology-driven industries, signs on as official PR agency of record for ENR FutureTech 2025, a construction technology forum presented by Engineering News-Record. The event, which will take place May 6-7 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square, brings together executive construction tech decision-makers, buyers, and innovators from across the architecture, engineering, and construction industries. “Their expertise in the construction technology space and proven success in building visibility for emerging companies make them the ideal partner to amplify the reach of our event,” said ENR group publisher Scott Seltz.