Golin opens an office in Naples, its third Italian location. The opening coincides with Golin Italy's 12-year anniversary and follows the 2022 launch of its Rome office. The agency says that the Naples office will help it better serve clients throughout Italy's emerging southern markets. It is led by Simona Martino, who joined the agency in January 2024. Working along Golin Italy managing director Antonella Lupica, she will work to expand the agency’s presence in the entertainment, cultural and food & beverage sectors. "The Naples office completes our strategic triangle across the country, establishing Golin Italy as one of our most versatile teams on the continent,” said Golin CEO Matt Neale.

The Public Relations Global Network is releasing PRGN Influence Insights, a survey on the role of influence in branding. The survey, which was conducted by PRGN’s 50+ member agencies globally and supported by Researchscape International, polled business leaders from more than 40 countries. The results provide significant insight into a shift in branding strategies, including identifying the most crucial factors in supporting brand influence. “We felt brand influence is a topic of critical importance in today’s global economy, particularly given the growing uncertainties around traditional avenues of influence and the increasing role of digital strategies in driving brand influence and supporting trust and loyalty in brands,” said PRGN president Natacha Clarac. The results will be shared via an international webinar on April 29th at 11 a.m. EDT.

Big Valley Marketing launches three consulting practices—brand strategy, marketing strategy and market intelligence. The new practices are intended to help marketing and communications leaders focus more on long-term and short-term strategy development, while tracking market data and insights to better manage their brand, demand and reputation in today’s complex markets. They build on Big Valley’s experience working with leaders and change agents in such areas as software, AI, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, supply chain and digital health. “CMOs are under increasing pressure to prove marketing’s value and respond quickly to customer needs,” said Big Valley founder and CEO Tim Marklein. “Our expanded services will help their teams stay ahead of the market.”