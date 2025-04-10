Mary Ruth Raphael

McNeely Brockman Public Relations brings on Mary Ruth Raphael as SVP. Raphael was most recently SVP at MP&F Strategic Communications, where McNeely Brockman partners Mark McNeely and Kelly Brockman worked until setting up their own firm in 2018. At MP&F Raphael led national and regional integrated communications campaigns and supported agency management and growth. She has served as president of the Public Relations Society of America Nashville Chapter, as well as the co-chair of PRSA National’s conference host committee. “Mary Ruth is a consummate public relations practitioner and leader who is widely respected by co-workers and peers, and we are fortunate she is joining our growing team,” MBPR partner Kelly Brockman said.

Magnolia

Dow-Moore

Nickerson, a Boston-based branding, marketing, PR and communications agency, hires Magnolia Dow-Moore as associate director of real estate, PR & communications. Dow-Moore was previously director of communications at McDermott Ventures. In her new role, Dow-Moore will help to lead and manage Nickerson’s real estate accounts, driving strategic communications and positioning for the companies’ diverse portfolios of properties. “Maggie’s deep expertise in strategic communications, combined with her established relationships within the real estate sector, make her an exceptional addition to the team,” said Nickerson founder and CEO Lisa Nickerson.

(L-R) Meghan Busch, Emma Skultety

The Bliss Group promotes Meghan Busch to group vice president and Emma Skultety to vice president. Busch has been with the firm since 2018, most recently serving as VP. Before joining The Bliss Group she was with Rubenstein Public Relations. As group VP in the firm’s financial services practice group, she leads integrated communications programs that combine data-driven insights with storytelling. Serving as head of paid media, Skultety, who was previously account director, leads full-funnel digital marketing initiatives. “These promotions reflect Bliss’s commitment to recognizing exceptional talent and creating personalized growth paths that allow our team members to thrive in their unique areas of expertise,” said The Bliss Group CEO Cortney Stapleton.

Anne Fischer

Schulte Hospitality Group, a hotel management and development company with a portfolio of over 230 properties across six countries, names Anne Fischer as CMO. Fischer comes to Schulte from the chief growth officer post at Wingstop, a chain of more than 2,000 restaurants. She has also served as chief marketing & digital officer at Papa John’s International, marketing director at SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment and sales manager at Walt Disney World. "Her impressive track record of transforming brands and leveraging digital innovation to drive growth aligns perfectly with our strategic vision,” said Schulte Hospitality Group chairman and CEO Darryl Schulte.