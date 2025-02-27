John Wren

Omnicom CEO John Wren reported a 1.6 percent growth in Q1 revenues to $3.7B and a 5.5 percent dip in operating profit to $462.7M.

The quarter included $33.8M in outlays connected to the acquisition of Interpublic.

Wren takes a cautious outlook for the remainder of the year as the holding company assesses the “implications of economic and market events to determine how they will affect our clients and business for the remainder of 2025.”

President Trump’s decision to delay his reciprocal tariffs resulted in clients buying more inventory to “front-load" sales during the first-half of the year.

“The uncertainty really comes in later on in the year, in the third, fourth quarter, and hopefully we’ll get more clarity as we continue,” said Wren.

He lowered OMC’s full-year organic growth projection to a range of 2.5 percent to 4.5 percent from 3.5 percent to 4.5 percent.

On the PR side, the Portland, Mercury, Marina Maher Communications, Porter Novelli, Ketchum and FleishmanHillard group posted a 5.4 percent drop in revenues to $362.7M.

It was down 4.5 percent on an organic basis.