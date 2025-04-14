Doug Campbell

Prosek Partners names Doug Campbell, who was most recently senior managing director on Teneo’s financial communications and investor relations team, as a managing director in its London office.

Before coming to Teneo in 2017, Campbell served as a partner at Tulchan Communications and a corporate broker at Morgan Stanley, where he advised on M&A and ECM transactions, principally in the financial services space.

At Prosek, he will work to strengthen the agency’s special situations team.

“Doug’s extensive experience across investor relations, M&A, IPOs and shareholder activism makes him a great fit to our firm and only makes our already strong London offering even more attractive,” said Prosek Partners founder and managing partner Jennifer Prosek.

Prosek is #9 in O'Dwyer's annual PR firm rankings for 2025.