Beth Freedman

MMGY appoints Beth Freedman as EVP and managing director for the UK. Freedman was previously CEO of dentsu X UK, where she integrated multiple digital agencies to launch a full-service media offering. She has also served as managing director at gyro UK and head of client services at Saatchi & Saatchi’s B2B unit. At MMGY, Freedman will lead all UK integrated operations. “Beth’s proven ability to guide and transform businesses through creative strategy, media innovation and empathetic leadership makes her a dynamic addition to our team,” said MMGY Global EMEA president Caroline Moultrie.

Jacklin Rhoads

The Philadephia 76ers names Jacklin Rhoads VP, corporate communications. Rhoads most recently worked as director of public affairs and marketing in the office of Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro. While working for Shapiro, she handled the state’s planning efforts for the FIFA World Cup, NFL Draft and MLB All Star Game, according to Sports Business Journal. Before that, she was director of communications for the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office, deputy communications director for Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA), and director of public relations at Cashman & Associates Public Relations & Special Events.

Katie Wright

The Herald Group brings on Katie Wright as a VP to lead its energy practice. Wright joins the agency from DDC, where she was most recently SVP, leading numerous national, state and local client team initiatives. She previously served as the deputy communications director for the Republican National Committee. In her new post, Wright will leverage her broad executive-level expertise in communications and public affairs to lead professional services teams across client accounts and help to further build out the firm’s federal, state, and international engagements. “Katie will be a vital component of our next iteration of growth as we add clients and see opportunities across energy and other regulated industry sectors,” said The Herald Group partner and co-founder Matt Well.