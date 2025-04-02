Montieth & Company is selected as agency of record for Pink Bows Foundation, a nonprofit organization offering training and certification for large-scale event crowd management and safety. The agency will design the organization’s brand, develop its new website and provide stakeholder engagement and media relations services. The foundation, established by the Dubiski family in honor of Madison Alexis Dubiski, who died during the 2021 Astroworld Festival crowd crush in Houston, works to help save lives, reduce safety risks at events, and spread awareness about the need for safety protocols at events that attract big crowds. "Working with Montieth & Company has been an absolute game-changer for the Pink Bows Foundation,” said Pink Bows Foundation co-founder Brian Dubiski. “Their expertise, creativity, and dedication to our mission were evident. Thanks to their incredible work, we can now better connect with our community, share our initiatives, and expand our impact.”

CIIC PR comes on board as AOR for Hotel BPM Brooklyn, the flagship location of the music-inspired boutique hotel brand founded by DJ Bijal Panwala, which will reopen this fall after a multimillion-dollar renovation. CIIC PR will lead the reopening campaign with strategic communications efforts, creative media initiatives, influencer engagement and activations. Located in Brooklyn’s Industry City, the refreshed property will feature redesigned guest rooms and public spaces, expanded wellness offerings, a new on-site merchandise experience, and the debut of its first restaurant and bar, Fader & Fork. “Our PR strategy will focus on amplifying BPM’s story and connecting with media, influencers, and travelers who crave dynamic, authentic experiences,” said CIIC PR CEO and founder Carolyn Izzo-Feldman.

Tegan Digital is named official agency of record for Buckner Retirement Services, which operates faith-based, nonprofit senior living facilities across Texas. The scope of work includes strategic planning and brand alignment, content development, and design. Tegan will also oversee the development and execution of paid media planning and management initiatives across all markets, ongoing strategic website content updates, and in-depth reporting and analytics to measure performance and guide future strategy. "We were looking for an agency that could not only bring creative and strategic thinking to the table but also handle the scale and complexity of supporting multiple communities and our long-term growth strategy,” Buckner Retirement Services director of marketing Kaley Lockaby. “Tegan checks all those boxes and more.”