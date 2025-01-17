Paul Oestreicher

I remember looking forward to April Fools’ Day—the gags, the puns and the harmless pranks that sparked laughter or, at least, a good groan. This year? It felt like April Fools just disappeared. Hardly anyone I know made the slightest attempt to lighten the day. The world felt too heavy. The jokes, if they existed, weren’t funny anymore.

Years ago, some stories we see now might have given us pause: Wait, that can’t be real… is this an April Fools’ joke? But today, there’s no punchline—just policy. April isn’t over yet, but let’s review a few.

Universities Defunded

The Trump Administration intensified its campaign against higher education institutions, citing antisemitism as the justification for funding cuts and other punitive measures.

It’s offensive. It’s manipulative.

Let’s not forget the 2017 “Unite the Right Rally” in Charlottesville, Virginia, where clashes between white nationalists, neo-Nazis, and other far-right groups resulted in the death of a counter-protester and injuries to others. Donald Trump commented, "You had some very bad people in that group, but you also had very fine people on both sides."

This isn’t policy; it’s political retribution dressed up as civil rights enforcement. Antisemitism must be addressed in the strongest terms. But suppressing academic freedom while harboring white nationalist sympathizers exposes the Administration's contradictory and hypocritical approach to addressing discrimination and protecting civil liberties.

Cutting Science Off at the Knees

What began as a Silicon Valley mantra—“move fast and break things”—has been embraced by this administration as its governing philosophy. The problem? Government is not a start-up; it is the infrastructure that binds society together. It is being dismantled in the name of speed, spite and spectacle.

The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) terminated nearly 800 research projects with lightning speed, reclaiming more than $2.3 billion allocated to researchers. This could mean potential cancer treatments, rare disease therapies, and mental health innovations—all gone.

Dr. Peter Hotez, from the Baylor College of Medicine, warned, “Anti-science has become a dangerous social force that threatens both our national security and global stature as a nation renowned for its research institutions and universities.” NYU Bioethicist Dr. Arthur Caplan put it more bluntly: “Trump's anti-science, dangerous HHS head and their oddball gang of misinformers are now firmly in charge of federal biomedical policy.”

Those concerns deepened this month when Dr. Peter Marks, the highly respected head of the FDA's vaccine division, was forced to resign. Vaccine expert Dr. Paul Offit at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia put it bluntly: “RFK Jr. is now the wolf guarding the hen house.”

Healthcare isn’t the only scientific discipline on the irrational chopping block. The Trump Administration has proposed significant budget cuts to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), including plans to eliminate its climate research division, the Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Research, and several other NOAA offices. These cuts could devastate weather and climate research, potentially crippling industries like agriculture that rely on accurate weather and climate data. The reductions may also hinder research on severe weather events that affect virtually everyone, such as storms and tornadoes.

All of this uncertainty, combined with the hostility toward science and higher education, could have a generational impact on U.S. research and competitiveness: more than 75 persent of respondents to an informal Nature poll of readers who are scientists said that they were considering leaving the country.

We’re witnesses to the dismantling of the innovation engines that have powered American progress for more than a century.

Due Process, Discarded

The Department of Homeland Security proposed new rules allowing expedited deportations without a court hearing for certain noncitizens. According to the Migration Policy Institute, similar fast-track removal programs in the past have raised serious due process concerns, particularly regarding access to legal representation and the risk of wrongful deportations.

The dangers are not theoretical. A federal judge in Maryland issued strong reprimands to the Trump Administration for failing to comply with a Supreme Court order requiring the release of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, who had been wrongfully deported to a notorious supermax prison in El Salvador. “To date nothing has been done,” said Judge Paula Xinis. “Nothing.”

Garcia, who has no criminal record, entered the US illegally; however, in 2019, an immigration judge granted him “withholding of removal” to El Salvador due to his “well-founded fear of future persecution” from a violent gang known as Barrio 18.

Now Trump is floating the idea of sending “homegrown criminals” —US citizens—to the same prison.

A Trade War on Ourselves

Then came the tariffs.

Trump reimposed a 10 percent baseline tariff on nearly all imported goods this month, marking one of the most sweeping trade policy shifts in modern US history. Select countries, particularly China, were hit with much steeper penalties, with total tariffs on Chinese imports reaching as high as 145 percent. Mexico and the European Union faced additional levies ranging from 20 to 25 percent.

Is this to rebalance trade? Reshore manufacturing? Let’s be clear: there is no endgame. The world is left to guess. Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman said, “Uncertainty created by ever-changing tariff plans is arguably a bigger problem than the tariffs themselves."

But Trump relished, “These countries are calling us up, kissing my ass” to negotiate deals. “We need to teach these countries a lesson—they’ve been laughing at us for years,” he said.

The markets showed no signs of laughter. The Dow plunged by more than 4,000 points in just two days.

Financial titans are no longer able to stay quiet. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, said in his annual shareholder letter that "Trump's tariffs will likely increase inflation and are causing many to consider a greater probability of a recession.” Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, stated: "Most business leaders from our portfolio companies say we are probably in a recession right now."​ And Ken Fisher, chairman of Fisher Investments, criticized the tariffs as: "Stupid, wrong, arrogantly extreme."​

So... Where’s the Joke?

These aren’t mistakes; they’re not even misguided policies. They are intentional. In many cases, the Administration and millions of supporters and enablers take pride in that.

What’s chilling is not only the content of the decisions; it’s the logic (or lack thereof) behind them: reverse what my predecessor did, punish ideological opponents, and provoke simply for provocation’s sake.

The cruelty isn’t a byproduct. It’s the point.

A Call to Sanity and Humanity

April was once a time for pranks, laughter, joy, curiosity, and creativity. But here’s the thing: it’s still possible to reclaim that spirit. We can resist the normalization of chaos and reject leaders who govern through vendetta.

We can demand compassion in immigration policy, invest in education, showcase scientific evidence, and demonstrate humility in power.

Let’s revive the best parts of ourselves and our institutions. Let us be a nation where absurdity is confined to comedy, not policy.

Let’s stop the fools of April from writing our future.

Paul Oestreicher, PhD, is a trusted advisor and mentor known for strategic communications, thought leadership development, crisis and reputation management and third-party relationship building. He is the author of "Camelot, Inc.: Leadership and Management Insights from King Arthur and the Round Table." You can follow him on Threads @pauloestreicher.