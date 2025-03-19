If you believe antisemitism is the reason why President Trump has launched his vicious war against Harvard University, there’s a bridge in Brooklyn that I would like to sell you.

It’s just part of Trump’s relentless assault on the watchdogs of America’s democracy (e.g., academia, lawyers, judges, journalists, governmental regulators, cultural institutions) in his bid to transform the US into an authoritarian state.

As the world’s most prestigious university, Harvard is a juicy target for MAGA World.

But rather than caving to Trump’s demands as fellow Ivy League school Columbia University did, Harvard stood its ground.

Threatened with the loss of $400M in federal money, Columbia basically ceded oversight of its Middle Eastern, South Asian and African Studies department to Team Trump.

In standing up to the presidential bully, Harvard president Alan Garber wrote: “No government—regardless of which party is in power—should dictate what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire, which areas of study and inquiry they can pursue.” Amen to that.

And how does Trump respond? “Harvard has been hiring almost all woke, Radical Left, idiots and 'birdbrains' who are only capable of teaching FAILURE to students and so-called 'future leaders,'” he posted on Truth Social.

“Harvard can no longer be considered even a decent place of learning, and should not be considered on any list of the World’s Great Universities or Colleges,” Trump posted. “Harvard is a JOKE, teaches Hate and Stupidity, and should no longer receive Federal Funds.”

That’s from a guy who fronted Trump University, which promised to teach students the “secrets of success” in the real estate business.

Trump and TU agreed to settle a federal case in 2018, shelling out $25M to students who claimed they were duped.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Trump’s decision to withhold $2.2B in funding to Harvard has put scientific research tied to treatments for tuberculosis, cancer and ALS on ice.

People will die because of Trump’s attack on a pillar of our democracy.

Dealing the cards… The Trump administration is paying El Salvador $6M to jail people deported from the US without due process. Yet the US claims it can’t force El Salvador to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia, as demanded by the US Supreme Court.

In his Feb. 28 Oval Office shouting match, Donald Trump told Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky “doesn’t hold the cards” concerning a potential ceasefire with Russia.

Doesn’t the US as the most powerful nation in the word hold the cards when it comes to dealing with El Salvador?

Trump trashed any dignity remaining in his Oval Office by hosting El Salvador’s gangster president Nayib Bukele, a serial human rights abuser.

Trump wants Bukele to build more prisons to house what he called America's “homegrown” deportees.

US District Judge James Boasberg ruled April 16 that “probable cause exists” to hold Team Trump in criminal contempt for violating his orders in mid-March to stop using the Alien Enemies Act to deport alleged Venezuelan gang members.

He will decide his next steps after the Justice Dept. responds to his decision.

Let’s see how Trump plays his cards.

Cheeky Frenchman. You got to love the cheekiness of Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun, who can be counted on to take swipes at the competition when releasing the firm’s financials.

Sadoun gives a Q1 report shout out to the more than 25K engineers employed by Publicis, who can “future-proof” client work in the age of AI.

“These competitive advantages, and our diversified revenue mix that continues to withstand business cycles, mean that today we are confident in outperforming not only in 2025—for the 6th year in a row—but also beyond, in what will be a shrinking competitive landscape."

Will Publicis Group be the last communications firm standing? Sadoun seems to think so.