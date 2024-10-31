When it comes to media relations, one of the smartest tools in a communicator’s playbook is newsjacking – not as a gimmick, but as a strategic way to insert brands into timely, relevant conversations. Doug Simon, CEO of D S Simon Media, points out that in today’s media environment, where journalists are looking for fast, relevant content, newsjacking can help PR pros deliver value. Lauren Meckstroth, Vice President at Fahlgren Mortine, believes this technique is especially powerful in an era where brands rarely have continuous newsworthy updates of their own. “Most brands don’t always have something organically headline-worthy,” Meckstroth says. “Newsjacking offers a workaround – a way to keep them in the conversation by connecting with what’s already capturing media attention.”

That connection doesn’t happen by chance. Meckstroth encourages brands to actively consume the media they want to appear in. Whether it’s The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, or CNBC, understanding what drives coverage helps teams identify the right hooks. “I tell clients: read the sections, follow the reporters, and learn what those stories actually require. That’s how you see where you can genuinely add value.”

A challenge is figuring out if the story aligns with your client – and if they can authentically contribute to the narrative. That’s where media trends analysis comes in. Meckstroth and her team at Fahlgren Mortine assess the competitive landscape, coverage patterns, key reporters, and thought leaders before recommending ways their clients can weigh in. “We bring clients insights that show how the conversation is evolving – and how they can say something new,” she says. “It might be a contrarian view or just a perspective that hasn’t been said yet. Journalists don’t need the solution. Sometimes, the problem is enough.” Take AI as an example – a space that’s changing rapidly and creating new storylines daily. Even if a client doesn’t have the fix, they can share what they’re seeing, how customers are reacting, or what gaps they’ve identified. “That’s gold for a reporter,” Meckstroth notes. “And if brands are willing to be a bit less risk-averse, they’ll often be rewarded for offering that honesty.”

Stepping outside of traditional verticals can also help brands find relevant angles. Meckstroth applauds Ford’s post-2008 pivot from a carmaker in crisis to a tech innovator at CES. “If there’s a narrative you can own – even outside your usual lane – and your leadership is open to it, that’s often where the magic happens.”

Throughout the conversation, Meckstroth returns to a core principle: know what you’re pitching and to whom. “Don’t try to fit a square peg into a round hole. Research the journalist, the outlet, and the angle. You don’t need to pitch 500 people. You can pitch 10 if it’s the right 10.”

She also stresses the opportunity to build clients into their own influencers. “You don’t always need a third-party expert,” she says. “Your spokespeople can grow into experts themselves. That’s particularly valuable when reaching out to local news – which continues to be one of the most trusted sources for audiences today.”

In a fragmented media landscape, getting coverage still comes down to relevance, timing, and trust. As Meckstroth puts it, “Communicators should lean into their superpower – knowing their clients, knowing the media, and making meaningful connections between the two.”

Suchi Sherpa is a Marketing Communications Specialist at D S Simon Media, a leading firm specializing in satellite media tours.