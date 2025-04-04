Invest Hong Kong has hired Edelman to handle the Hong Kong FinTech Week and StartmeupHK Festival slated for Nov. 3-7.

Centered at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre, the Festival will unite the fintech and entrepreneurship sectors.

It is expected to feature more than 800 speakers and showcase 700-plus exhibitors from 100-plus countries.

Edelman’s contract, which went into effect April 1, runs through the end of the year.

The firm will organize four press events/briefings, draft press releases/speeches, prepare case studies for InvestHK’s clients, monitor the media, and handle any potential crisis.

Edelman is in line for a $175K fee for the work.