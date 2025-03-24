Financial communications specialist Prosek handles GTCR’s announcement of the $24B sale of Worldpay, payments technology company, to Global Payments.

The Chicago private company bought a 55 percent stake in Global Payments in July 23 from FIS. That deal had a valuation of $18.5B.

GTCR then partnered with Worldpay CEO Charles Drucker to expand global processing capabilities, launch new services, and enhance fraud prevention offerings.

Colin Roche, GTCR co-CEO, said the firm is proud of reestablishing Worldpay as “an innovative, customer-centric, growth-focused independent company” and looks forward to becoming a long-term strategic partner to the combined business of Worldpay and Global Payments.

Under the transaction set to close during the first-half of 2026, GTCR will hold a 15 percent stake in Global Payments.

