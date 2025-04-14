(L-R) Rafael Arantes, Rahul Sharma

Speyside Group, a global corporate affairs and public policy consultancy focused on the global south, names Rafael Arantes as country manager for Brazil and Rahul Sharma as country manager for India. Arantes joins Speyside with over 15 years of professional experience in corporate affairs and public policy across Brazil’s major cities, including Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Brasília. He has held leadership roles in public and government affairs for local and global multinationals in the healthcare, food and agribusiness sectors. “His deep insight into Brazil’s political and business environment will be instrumental in driving growth and delivering exceptional results for our clients said Speyside Group CEO Ian Herbison. Sharma joins Speyside from Burson, where he led the firm’s India Public Affairs and Advocacy division. He has also worked as a journalist for such media organizations as Lok Sabha TV, India’s first 24/7 parliament channel. “Rahul brings tremendous depth and experience in public affairs, coupled with a nuanced understanding of India’s policy environment,” said Harbison.

Amber Minson

Sleep Number Corporation hires Amber Minson as EVP and CMO, effective May 12. Minson most recently served as CMO of Casper Sleep Inc. under a contract agreement. She has also held senior marketing posts at Blue Apron, NBCUniversal and Alibaba. At Sleep Number, Minson will lead the company’s integrated marketing strategy, working to drive sustained demand generation, enhance brand visibility and deliver media efficiency. “Amber has successfully led both brand and performance marketing and has a track record of using data to strengthen relationships with existing customers and effectively acquire new ones,” said Sleep Number CEO Linda Findley.

Dan Barnhardt

Deltek, a provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses, appoints Dan Barnhardt as CMO. Barnhardt joins Deltek from contract intelligence company Icertis, where he was VP, corporate marketing. Before that, he held marketing leadership positions at Precisely and Infor. In his new post, Barnhardt will lead all aspects of Deltek's global marketing organization, focusing on brand evolution, digital engagement, demand generation and customer advocacy. "Dan's creative and strategic approach to marketing will be instrumental as we sharpen Deltek's voice and modernize how we engage in the market," said Deltek president and CEO Bob Hughes.