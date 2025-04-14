David Godfrey

David Godfrey has rejoined Teneo’s strategy and communications practice at its London office.

He originally joined Teneo from Burson-Marsteller in 2011. During his six-year stint at the global CEO advisory’s London and Qatar office, Godfrey led the NatWest account, and worked on clients such as the Royal Bank of Scotland, Maersk Oil, British Gas and Qatar World Cup organizing committee.

Godfrey then went on to become head of customer experience at TSB Bank and director at Apella Advisors.

Andrew Feldman, CEO of the UK strategy and communications unit, said Teneo looks forward to embracing Godfrey’s "energy, positivity and relentless curiosity in support of our work for our clients.”