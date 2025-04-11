Every year since 1970, O'Dwyer's has ranked the top public relations and public affairs firms in the Washington, DC area based on audited income.

Coming in at #1 is Spectrum with $83M in net fees. The integrated healthcare communications specialist was founded in 1996 and has 325 full-time employees.

Edelman's DC office is #2 with $72M in net fees. Richard Edelman's agency is #1 in O'Dwyer's overall ranking of public relations firms with $986M in net fees.

Imre, just north of DC in Baltimore, is #3 with $55M in net fees. Focused on healthcare communications, the agency was founded in 1993 and has 250 full-time employees.

There are 35 PR agencies in the Washington, DC area listed by O'Dwyer's Directory of PR Firms.