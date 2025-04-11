Montieth & Company is holding a free webinar that looks at some of the dangers litigators, in-house counsel and crisis communications pros face when dealing with controversial situations. “Ligation PR Lessons,” which takes place at 11 a.m. on April 24 (register here) examines the communications response of a multibillion-dollar household name company to a sexual harassment claim that led to C-suite turmoil. The webinar will address issues raised by the way in which the claim was handled, including: how early communications missteps shaped public perception and how internal documents became part of the external narrative. It will also provide clarity on the one mistake companies keep making in high-profile cases.

The Public Relations Global Network adds Franco, a Detroit-based integrated communications agency, as its new representative member for Michigan. The partnership follows Franco’s acquisition of Bianchi Public Relations earlier this year and ensures PRGN’s continued presence and service expansion in the market. Franco, established in 1964, offers services including public relations, marketing, digital, and creative solutions for B2B and B2C clients across diverse industries. “Franco’s membership significantly bolsters PRGN’s strategic presence in Michigan, expanding our network’s capabilities,” said Natacha Clarac, PRGN President and general director of Athenora Consulting. “Their expertise in sectors like automotive, technology, and manufacturing aligns perfectly with our mission to provide top-tier communication support worldwide.”

Kite Hill unveils new company branding and expanded service offerings. In addition to introducing a revamped visual presence, the agency has shed the “PR” from its name as a nod to the broader range of services it now offers. The offerings extend beyond Kite Hill’s expertise in traditional media relations to include strategic digital marketing solutions; personal branding (helping clients engage with target audiences via LinkedIn, thought leadership, and speaking and award opportunities); strategic paid media; and expanded B2B influencer support. Kite Hill CEO and founder Tiffany Guarnaccia says that the new offerings allow the agency “to ensure a cohesive and impactful presence across all channels.”