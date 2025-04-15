Diego Romero

BWH Hotels, which includes WorldHotels, Best Western Hotels & Resorts and SureStay Hotels, hires Diego Romero as director, corporate communications & public relations. Romero comes to the company from accelerate360, the parent company of media brands such as Us Weekly and DREW magazine, where he was VP of corporate communication. He previously was national spokesman at Sprouts Farmers Market, leading its PR and customer care units. At BWH Hotels, Romero will oversee brand reputation. His primary responsibilities will involve managing the brand's global public relations efforts, securing and monitoring media coverage, and proactively addressing issues that could impact the organization's reputation.

Savanna Wood

Northwestern University names Savanna Wood as chief communications and branding officer for Northwestern Athletics, a newly created position, effective April 29. Wood was most recently executive associate athletic director, brand & marketing strategy at the University of Miami. Before that, she was senior director of social & digital marketing at Thrill One Sports & Entertainment and senior manager of digital marketing for the Jacksonville Jaguars. At Northwestern Athletics, Wood will oversee multiple functions across the department, including athletic communications, broadcast operations, community relations, creative services, fan engagement and marketing.

Melissa Braverman

Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa, a resort located between Santa Fe and Albuquerque, NM, brings on Melissa Braverman as senior area marketing manager. Braverman’s experience in the hospitality sector Includes serving as associate director of marketing at The Pierre New York; senior VP, PR/marketing at hotel consultancy Illusso; and marketing manager at Starwood Hotels & Resorts. She has also worked at Quinn PR and was a news writer for WNBC in New York. In her new position, Braverman will oversee all marketing efforts including digital, social media, and public relations for both Hyatt Regency Tamaya and Hyatt Resort Grand Cypress Resort in Orlando, FL. “Her extensive experience, dynamic leadership, and passion for storytelling will be invaluable in showcasing our resort’s unique offerings,” said Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa general manager Claudia Wattenberg.