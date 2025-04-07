Bernie Kerik

Qatar’s Washington embassy has hired the firm of former New York Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik for counsel on how to advance bilateral ties between Qatar and the US.

His Kerik Group, which is in Franklin Lakes, NJ, is in line for a $240K fee under a one-year contract that went into effect on April 1.

Kerik, who was NYC’s 40th police commissioner, served under Mayor Rudy Giuliani. He also did a stint as Dept. of Corrections chief.

President George W. Bush appointed Kerik as interior minister of the Iraqi Provisional Authority, and in 2004 nominated him to head the Dept. of Homeland Security.

Kerik withdrew his nomination after he revealed that he had employed an undocumented immigrant as a nanny.

In 2009, Kerk pleaded guilty to federal tax fraud charges, and served three years in prison.

President Donald Trump pardoned Kerik in 2020.