Ballard Partners has inked a $900K contract to provide strategic consulting and advocacy services for Iraq’s Taqadum political party.

It will conduct outreach to US government officials, decision-makers and non-government organizations on behalf of the Iraqis.

The one-year pact, which went into effect April 4, automatically renews for successive one-year periods.

Brian Ballard, a top fund-raiser for Donald Trump, heads the four-member Taqadum team.

He’s joined by Sy Lukis, senior partner; Jasmine Zaki, ex-UN press officer in Iraq and head of the firm’s Middle East and Africa practice; and Aaron Sampson, a 16-year State Dept. veteran.

Iraq is Ballard Partners’ latest high-profile win. In March, it began work on a $720K strategic communications contract for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.