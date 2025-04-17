Jeremy Tucker

AutoNation, an automotive retailer, appoints former Planet Fitness chief marketing officer Jeremy Tucker as CMO. Tucker was most recently EVP, global CMO and chief franchise officer at toys, entertainment and digital games company Spin Master. He has also held senior marketing posts at Nissan and Disney. Tucker will join AutoNation's senior leadership team, reporting directly to CEO Mike Manley. "Jeremy's exceptional experience fostering brand loyalty, leading high-performing teams, and delivering innovative marketing strategies is aligned with our commitment to customer excellence,” said Manley.

Dan Salzman

Vizient, a healthcare performance improvement company, brings on Dan Salzman as CMO. Salzman joins the company from HP, where he served as SVP and business unit CMO for its Workforce Solutions division.He previously held several leadership posts at Johnson & Johnson, including global VP, customer and marketing insights. In his new role, Salzman will develop and lead Vizient’s go-to-market strategy. “Dan brings a unique blend of experience in commercial marketing, data-driven decision making and digital engagement for both large-scale consumer and tech-driven B2B environments, all of which position him to help elevate Vizient’s market position and drive strategic growth,” said Vizient CEO Byron Jobe.

Sydney Walz

Revry, a streaming network for LGBTQ+ content, appoints Sydney Walz as head of marketing. Prior to joining Revry, Walz was product marketing communications manager for the launch of the We the Culture initiative, a BIPOC creator funding program. She was previously product marketing manager for AI-powered analytics platform Akkio. At Revry, Walz will spearhead the development and implementation of marketing strategies to broaden Revry's reach and engagement within the LGBTQ+ community and beyond. “Her deep understanding of queer culture combined with her proven expertise in performance marketing makes her the ideal leader to help us achieve our ambitious growth goals,” said Revry co-founder and CEO Damian Pelliccione.