Virginia’s Prince William County, which is located 23 miles south of DC and 70 miles north of Richmond, wants proposals to develop its rural areas with a focus on agribusiness and agritourism.
Prince William Co. Seeks Rural EcoDev Plan
Mon., Apr. 21, 2025
By Kevin McCauley
|
Not a Subscriber? Join O'Dwyer's & Get RFP Access
Stop wasting time tracking down RFPs. O'Dwyer's connects you with organizations looking for PR firms & services. Get new business with O'Dwyer's!
Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
More RFPs, RFIs and RFQs posts from O'Dwyer's:
|•
Bar Harbor Seeks Sustainable Tourism Plan
Tue., Apr. 22, 2025
|•
Kodiak (AK) Needs Comms Planning
Fri., Apr. 18, 2025
|•
UNM Needs PR to Back Fund-Raising Drive
Thu., Apr. 17, 2025
|•
Ontario's Peterborough Wants Tourism Plan
Wed., Apr. 16, 2025
|•
CO's Commerce City Seeks EcoDev Support
Tue., Apr. 15, 2025
No comments have been submitted for this story yet.