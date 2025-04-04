Trevelino/Keller is working with London's Tour Axis to expand the U.S. customer base of its Expat Explore, a group tour provider. The agency will support Expat Explore with a comprehensive PR strategy that includes media relations, influencer partnerships and content development. Expat Explore offers tours in 50 countries across five continents. In 2024, it served over 20,000 travelers. “Our team looks forward to supporting Expat Explore through thoughtful campaigns that highlight its enthusiastic spirit and present American consumers with the perfect solution to their wanderlust,” said Trevelino/Keller principal Genna Keller.

3Point0 Labs, a digital marketing and communications agency specializing in blockchain, cryptocurrency, sports and entertainment, is selected as agency of record for the Blockchain Deposit Insurance Corporation, a cryptocurrency insurer. The agency will oversee BDIC’s strategic communications, public relations, brand messaging, and digital marketing across global markets. Its campaign will highlight BDIC’s tokenomics and risk management solutions, with key focus on buildout of emerging markets like the Middle East and Africa. “Their proven expertise in fintech, crypto, and global brand building makes them an ideal partner,” said BDIC CEO Jeffrey Glusman.

Bright Company, a Dubai-based integrated marketing agency, signs on as communications partner for security technology standards organization ONVIF. The agency is tasked with developing and implementing a PR, events, social media and content strategy focusing on strengthening ONVIF’s presence across the Middle East, with specific focus on UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. ONVIF, a non-profit group, works to facilitate the development and use of a global open standard for the interface of physical IP-based security products. Itcreates a standard for how IP products within video surveillance and other physical security areas can communicate with each other.