Global Situation Room’s Global Risk Advisory Council launches the Reputation Risk Index, a quarterly barometer of emerging and evolving reputational threats to companies and organizations. The report includes the views of over 100 public affairs leaders, providing an analysis of the most negative news coverage around the world during the first quarter of 2025. The top risks it sees corporate executives facing are a lack of caution in adopting artificial intelligence; associating with Elon Musk; and backtracking on diversity, equity and inclusion commitments. “Too often companies make decisions without fully accounting for rapidly changing social, political, and consumer realities,” Avenida Advisors founder Isabel Guzman, who chairs the Council and previously served as the Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration. “The Index provides a clear picture of the extremely challenging marketplace and communications environment in which companies and brands currently operate.

DGA Group expands its offering in the Middle East to include additional strategic communications capabilities—adding to its existing global public policy, business strategy, and government relations services. The strategic communications team will be led by former FGS Global director Sarah Alaoui, who has been brought on as an associate partner In Riyadh. Alaoui has more than a decade of experience in leading strategic communications campaigns in the Middle East and North Africa. "Our presence in the rapidly shifting Saudi and Gulf markets provides us with an ideal vantage point to supplement our existing capabilities across the region, and in key global political and economic hubs around the world,” said Alaoui.

The Alpine Group, a DC-based professional services firm, opens an office in Dallas-Fort Worth. Alpine says the new location is the first office of any Washington government relations firm in the area. SVP Barry Brown, who served as chief of staff to Representatives Kay Granger and Michael Burgess, will play a key role in supporting the firm’s Texas-based clients. The Dallas-Fort Worth office will serve companies in such sectors as energy, technology and transportation. “As increasing numbers of the nation’s great companies, most innovative business leaders, and transformative technologies are centered in DFW, it’s important for us to be here, working closely with them, being part of the same dynamic environment, and gaining the in-depth understanding of the factors that will drive growth and opportunity in America for years to come,” said Alpine Group CEO Keenan Austin Reed.