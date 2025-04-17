Cassie Boehm

Narrative Strategies adds Cassie Boehm to its senior leadership team as managing director. Boehm joins the agency from Adfero, where she was VP and public affairs practice lead. Before that, she was manager, advocacy communications for the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America. Boehm has also served in communications roles for Sen. Mark Kirk (R-IL) and Congressman Tom Rice (R-SC). “Cassie possesses an ideal blend of experience, having previously led public affairs at an agency, inside a trade association and served on Capitol Hill.” said Narravie Strategies CEO and founding partner Ken Spain.

Ashley Carpenter

ROKK Solutions promotes Ashley Carpenter to chief business officer. Carpenter joined ROKK in 2024 as EVP after more than 20 years at the Washington Post, in a range of executive positions including VP, leadership & public policy. In her new role at ROKK, she will lead the firm’s growth strategy—driving innovation, launching new service lines and expanding ROKK’s reach, in addition to overseeing all marketing, partnerships, sponsorships, events and external engagement initiatives. “She’s a force for innovation and growth, and we’re thrilled to have her leading this next phase of ROKK’s evolution,” said ROKK Solutions co-founder and partner Ron Bonjean.

Andrew Fleming

KemperSports brings on golf and sports industry veteran Andrew Fleming as EVP of strategy. Fleming served as SVP of strategy and business affairs at KemperSports from 2014 to 2018. He was most recently chief administrative officer at EZ Links Golf, and he has also been VP business development and senior counsel for Golf Channel. In his new role, Fleming will be responsible for the strategy and growth of several of the company’s business units. He will also oversee KemperSports’ technology and innovation initiatives. “His leadership and deep experience in golf and sports will help us continue our growth trajectory,” said KemperSports CEO Steve Skinner.

Kimberly Rennick

Legal firm Thompson Coburn names Kimberly Rennick chief business development & marketing officer, based in the firm’s DC office. Rennick was most recently director of client relations at Covington & Burling. She previously served as chief marketing and business development for the Americas at A&O Shearman. At Thompson Coburn, Rennick will lead a team of business professionals nationwide to drive Thompson Coburn’s marketing and business development strategies. “Kim’s vast experience across the legal field as both an attorney and business professional combined with her intricate understanding of marketing and business development strategy give her a uniquely informed perspective,” said Thompson Coburn chief operating officer Allen Capdeboscq, Jr.