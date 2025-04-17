Sharon Soderstrom

Sharon Soderstrom, who was most recently chief of staff to former Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, is joining Brunswick Group, where she will be a senior advisor.

Soderstrom worked in the Senate for more than 40 years and had been McConnell’s chief of staff since 2010. Prior to working for McConnell, she served in positions including deputy chief of staff to Bill Frist when he led the GOP in the Senate, senior policy advisor to Trent Lott, and chief of staff to Dan Coats.

Credited by Politico as having “an encyclopedic knowledge of the Senate’s rules,” she played a major role in guiding Republican Party strategy during her tenure.

John Ashbrook, a longtime political and communications adviser to McConnell, said Soderstrom was “among the most talented people who has ever worked in the Senate.”

According to a LinkedIn post from Brunswick Group, “Sharon’s deep political knowledge and experience will be invaluable as Brunswick’s clients continue to adapt to the rapidly shifting policy environment.”