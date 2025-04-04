Ruder Finn is named PR agency of record for North American and Latin America by Zebra Technologies Corporation, a company that offers AI-powered solutions focused on providing retailers with instant insights for better inventory management, supply chain optimization, and improved customer and worker satisfaction. Ruder Finn will drive corporate communications strategies and media relations for Zebra in key markets across the Americas, aiming to enhance the company’s external communications and amplify its presence in these regions. "Their expertise in translating technology into compelling stories and their unique approach to communications in today's evolving media landscape will help us drive awareness of our leadership in mobile computing, printing and scanning and our expansion in machine vision, robotics, RFID, and AI," said Zebra Technologies senior director of global external communications Therese Van Ryne.

LDPR, which works with travel and lifestyle clients, is appointed North American agency of record for Lizard Island Resort, a sustainably minded retreat located on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef. LDPR will lead strategic media relations, influencer partnerships, and industry collaborations to position the resort as a premier destination for luxury travelers, adventure seekers and conservation-minded guests. Lizard Island Resort’s amenities include private villas and immersive nature experiences that celebrate the reef’s extraordinary biodiversity. In addition to its New York headquarters, LDPR has staff in Los Angeles, Miami, and Chicago.

William Mills Agency is retained by Delfi Labs to enhance the company’s public relations strategy and expand its market presence as an innovator in AI-powered automation, risk management and operational efficiency. WMA will leverage its industry expertise and strong relationships to promote Delfi’s ability to help financial institutions operate in a new era of interest rate volatility. With a suite of solutions including OVERWATCH, WHAT-IF, and AI CO-PILOT, Delfi empowers banks and credit unions to defend their margins and enhance performance and valuation through intelligent insights. “As Delfi continues to transform how financial institutions manage interest rate risk, we recognize that the William Mills Agency was the best fit to elevate our brand and amplify our message,” said Delfi founder and CEO Daniel Ahn.