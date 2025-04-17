Chicago public relations firms ranked by O'Dwyer's for 2025 pulled in a total of $223.5M in net fees during 2024.

Edelman, founded in Chicago in 1952, keeps its usual spot at the top, leading all Chicago PR agencies with $98.1M in net fees.

Edelman is the #1 firm in O'Dwyer's overall ranking of top PR firms for 2025.

Technology PR-focused Walker Sands takes second with $32M in net fees.

APCO, headquartered in Washington, DC, rounds out the top three with $28.5M in net fees.

There are 35 PR companies in Chicago listed by O'Dwyer's Directory of PR Firms.

O’Dwyer's has been conducting PR firm rankings for 55 years and its name is well known in the business world.

PR firms have distinctive financials, with at least half of income used for staff pay. O'Dwyer's ranking measures counseling and media contact services, not advertising or production expenses.

