Orchid Advisors has signed on to handle public policy and advocacy work for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan regarding its relationship with the US.

The firm is to “provide a team of experts in both Washington and New York to serve as your trusted advisors to further Pakistani commercial, business and security interests,” according to the representation agreement of April 8.

It will develop a program for addressing geo-political risks in the US and elsewhere, strengthen Pakistan’s position with the Trump administration and Congress, and enhance the country’s image in DC.

Orchid will provide early warning of legislative proposals that may impact Pakistan, and prepare “an impactful narrative and proof points for use with US policymakers.”

It will direct advocacy efforts at the Trump administration in the areas of tariffs and trade, and engage the World Bank Group, including the International Monetary Fund and International Finance Group on Pakistan’s behalf.

The six-month contract is worth $250K per month.

Orchid has agreed to retain Squire Patton Boggs as a subcontractor on some of the work, paid at a $125K monthly rate.