Matt Miller

Matt Miller has returned to Vianovo as a partner in its Washington office. He was State Dept. spokesperson and advisor to Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the Biden administration.

Miller will counsel Vianovo clients on international matters, including geopolitical risk, due diligence, business negotiations, and special situations including crisis, Congressional probes and high stakes litigation.

He did a nearly 12-year stint at Vianovo before moving to the State Department.

Earlier in his career, Miller was director of public affairs at the Justice Dept. in the Obama administration, communications director for Jersey Senator Bob Menendez, and Florida communications director for John Kerry for President.

With his return to Vianovo, the firm has established a geopolitical risk practice that includes Tucker Eskew, who headed global communications in the George W. Bush White House; partner James Taylor; and senior strategist MC Andrews.