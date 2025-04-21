Monica Corbett

Jackson Spalding promotes Monica Corbett to partner. Before joining Jackson Spalding in 2022, Corbett was senior manager, communications at GoFundMe. She has also served as SVP at the Florida Hospital Association, leading the organization’s internal and external communications. As a partner at Jackson Spalding, leads the agency’s public relations discipline. “Monica’s class, integrity and knowledge of the public relations industry and where it is heading are truly outstanding,” said Jackson Spalding co-founder Glen Jackson. “She is an incredible asset for both our agency and the clients we are privileged to serve and counsel.”

India Gupta

KM Strategies Group, a social impact, strategy and communications consultancy, names India Gupta deputy managing director. Gupta was most recently chief strategy officer at Unlocking Communities, a Chicago-based non-profit that supports Haitians. She has been an executive advisor to KM since November 2023. In her new position, Gupta will oversee client strategy, team supervision, and business development. “She combines rigorous strategic thinking and business acumen with a values-driven approach that reflects both who we are and who we aim to be moving forward,” said KMSG founder and managing director Kindred Motes.

DGA Group and its foundational partner Albright Stonebridge Group name Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, Nitin Prasad, Martin Sklenár and Muqaddesa Yourish as senior advisors. Fayemi, based in Abjua, Nigeria, is currently visiting professor, school of global affairs at King’s College, London and serves as president of the Forum of Regions of Africa, a pan-African forum of sub-national leaders. New Delhi-based Prasad, who has played a key role in shaping India’s climate policy and decarbonization efforts, was most recently chairman of Shell Companies in India. Sklenár, who is based in Bratislava, Slovakia, has held several key positions within both the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs for the Slovak Republic. Yourish has served as deputy minister of trade for Afghanistan and was most recently a visiting professor at the Elliott School of International Affairs at George Washington University. “Their extensive experience adds exceptional regional and subject-matter depth that will greatly benefit our clients,” said DGA-Albright Stonebridge Group managing partner Dan K. Rosenthal.