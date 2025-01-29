Xenophon Strategies founder David Fuscus discussed the current state of AI adoption in the PR industry, hitting on AI's potential to cause job loss, but also its significant ability to reduce client over servicing, on the latest O'Dwyer's webinar Apr. 21 moderated by Researchscape's Tony Cheevers.

