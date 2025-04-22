Dan Roberti

Dan Roberti, who was VP-communications and digital at the Anti-Defamation League, has joined SKDK as managing director.

He was responsible for communications at the ADL’s 25 regional offices and spearheaded its litigation communications.

Prior to the ADL, Roberti was group VP at MikeWorldWide in charge of issues management, PA & crisis support; SVP at DKC, and staffer for the office of Democratic strategist James Carville.

He has handled campaigns for Alaska Airlines/Virgin America, PBS, Ken Burns, Martin Luther King III, Roc Nation, TIDAL, and Waste Management.