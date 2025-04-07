Feintuch Communications comes on board as the first US PR agency of record for eflow Global, a global developer of software solutions to help financial firms comply with regulatory requirements. Feintuch’s team will implement a targeted B2B campaign within the financial and trade media as well as the industry analyst community. Founded in 2004, eflow provides regulatory compliance and trade surveillance software serving over 130 financial firms in the UK, Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific regions, with a focus on mid-market firms. Its solutions are used by asset and wealth managers, fund managers, investment banks, brokers, hedge funds and proprietary trading firms. “Our team is now focused on expanding market share in North America and we’re pleased to partner with Feintuch Communications, fintech market specialists, to educate the market about our holistic regulatory solutions,” said eflow CEO and co-founder Ben Parker.

P-22 Agency signs up Mission Craft Cocktails as its first client. P-22’s scope of work for Mission Craft will include spearheading major brand announcements, leading an always-on proactive and reactive news bureau and spotlighting key brand differentiators (including their 5 percent giveback program to fight food insecurity). The agency is also tasked with creating opportunities for key media, influencers, and key opinion leaders to experience Mission Craft Cocktails and meet with brand leaders. Mission Craft produces a line of bar strength, ready-to-drink cocktails made from ingredients locally sourced (except spirits) in Southern California. “Mission Craft cocktails has a unique story to tell and we felt P-22 was the perfect steward of our brand to share the nuance of our mission,” said founders Amit Singh and Marcin Malyszko.

Diffusion PR is named public relations agency of record for Chasing Paper, a wallcovering brand best known for offering removable and traditional wallpaper and art prints. Diffusion will work to evolve consumer perception of the company and position it as a thought leader in the category. One of the first companies in the wallcoverings category to launch peel-and-stick removable wallpaper solutions, Chasing Paper has evolved to create wallcoverings and floorcoverings in new finishes and materials, including commercial-grade wallpaper. “Diffusion’s deep experience in the home and design industries proved that they were the right partner to support our growth through fresh creative campaigns and storytelling that resonate with our new target audiences,” said Chasing Paper founder Elizabeth Rees.