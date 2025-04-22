Mark Romig

The Ehrhardt Group brings on Mark Romig as a senior advisor. Romig was previously SVP and CMO at New Orleans & Company, the city’s destination marketing organization. He also served as president and CEO of the New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation. Romig is also the play-by-play announcer for the New Orleans Sants football games in the Superdome. While continuing to serve as a senior advisor for New Orleans & Company, he will support TEG’s work in client strategy, business development and community outreach. “Mark has been a part of some of the most important issues and events in New Orleans for decades,” said The Ehrhardt Group president Marc Ehrhardt. “His experience, insight and passion for New Orleans will be invaluable to our clients and our team.”





(L-R) Gary Goodman, Matt Bretz

Mod Op hires Gary Goodman and Matt Bretz as EVPs of creative innovation. Goodman and Bretz were creative partners and former co-chief creative officers at Ayzenberg. They have created work for such companies as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Meta and AAA game publishers like Xbox, Activision, Epic and Riot. The agency says that the pair’s approach fits seamlessly into its AI-augmented model, which combines data-driven insights and cutting-edge technology with human-centered creativity to deliver solutions. “Gary and Matt do more than create, they engineer creative systems,” said Mod Op CEO Eric J. Bertrand. “They understand how to build experiences that move fast, adapt faster, and speak directly to highly engaged audiences.

Fiona Bruder

George P. Johnson, an experience marketing agency, promotes Fiona Bruder to global CEO. Bruder has been with GPJ for over two decades, most recently serving as president, Americas. She succeeds Chris Meyer. who after 12 years leading GPJ, was recently appointed CEO of Project, GPJ’s parent company. In her new post, Bruder will focus on scaling GPJ’s global impact by continuing to invest in AI-powered solutions, expanding into new verticals, and further evolving the agency’s experiential capabilities. “Her global mindset, people-first leadership style, and unwavering commitment to client success make her the ideal leader for this next chapter,” said Meyer.