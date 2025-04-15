Alexander Strategy Group has inked a three-month contact with the National Security Bureau of Taiwan, which is the principal intelligence service of the island nation.

It will conduct outreach to US government officials and provide counsel on issues regarding trade.

The pact, which went into effect April 6, carries a fee of $325K.

Eric Bovim launched ASG in 2023 as a high-stakes advisory, strategic influence shop.

Earlier, he was US CEO for Avisa Partners, managing director of Signal Group, CEO of Gibraltar Associates, VP-client services at DCI Group, and communications director for Sen. Conrad Burns (R-MT).

ASG also has represented the Foundation on Asia-Pacific Peace Studies, which is in Taipei.