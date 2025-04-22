Sherman Fabes

Sherman Fabes, who was most recently SVP of integrated media, media relations at Weber Shandwick, comes on board at the Anti-Defamation League as VP of communications and digital.

Before joining Weber Shandwick in 2021, Fabes served as senior media relations special at Endeavor agency 160over90. He previously worked at Ketchum and was an associate producer at both CBS and MLB Network, where he won as Emmy Award for his work on MLB Tonight.

He succeeds Dan Roberti, who left the organization to join SKDK as managing director.

“We are thrilled to have Sherman joining the organization and leading our communications and digital team at a challenging time for the Jewish community,” said ADL executive vice president George Selim. “With antisemitism at historic levels, our work has never been more critical. Sherman is well-equipped to lead our comms efforts as we push back against this tsunami of hate and I’m looking forward to working with him.”