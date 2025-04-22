Peninsula Clean Energy, which serves California’s San Mateo County, seeks a partner to raise community awareness about the benefits of electric vehicles.
Peninsula Clean Energy Seeks to Promote EVs
Mon., Apr. 28, 2025
By Kevin McCauley
|
Not a Subscriber? Join O'Dwyer's & Get RFP Access
Stop wasting time tracking down RFPs. O'Dwyer's connects you with organizations looking for PR firms & services. Get new business with O'Dwyer's!
Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
More RFPs, RFIs and RFQs posts from O'Dwyer's:
|•
Tahoe Planning Agency Issues PR RFQ
Wed., Apr. 30, 2025
|•
Lansing Seeks EcoDev Partner
Tue., Apr. 29, 2025
|•
NYS Seeks Firm to Market its Apples
Fri., Apr. 25, 2025
|•
Alexandria Seeks PR Partner for AlexRenew
Wed., Apr. 23, 2025
|•
Bar Harbor Seeks Sustainable Tourism Plan
Tue., Apr. 22, 2025
No comments have been submitted for this story yet.