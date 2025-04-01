Brunswick Group represents Deliveroo as the British food delivery service receives a $3.6B takeover offer from San Francisco’s Doordash.

A successful deal would bolster DoorDash’s market presence in UK, Ireland, France and Italy. DoorDash already has operations in 25 global markets.

Deliveroo’s board has carefully considered the offer and has indicated that it “would be minded to recommend it” to shareholders, subject to other terms of the proposal.

According to British securities regulations, DoorDash faces a May 23 deadline to formally make a formal acquisition bid, or walk away from a deal.

Brunswick Group’s Susan Gilchrist and Rose Oddy handle PR for Deliveroo.