SAMY Alliance, a social-first marketing group, acquires German social media and influencer marketing agency Intermate. The acquisition, which extends SAMY Alliance’s reach into the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), is backed by Bridgepoint’s recent reinvestment in the group. Intermate operates with a team of 250 employees across Berlin, Hamburg and Cologne, generating nearly all its revenue in Germany, making it a dominant force in that market. The founders and management team at Intermate will remain in place. “Expanding into the DACH region with a partner like Intermate strengthens SAMY’s integrated proposition and brings together two highly complementary businesses with deep local expertise and a shared vision,” said Bridgepoint Europe deputy managing partner of Bridgepoint Europe Héctor Pérez.

IPREX adds Square Root Marketing, Thomas Marko & Associés and TDUB Kommunikationsberatung to its network. Square Root Marketing, a multi-country agency, works with brands across Latin America, providing public relations, field marketing and thought leadership. Paris-based Thomas Marko & Associés is a strategic communications and influence consultancy, Communications consultancy TDUB Kommunikationsberatung is a Hamburg-based firm specializing in strategy, PR and Influencer marketing. All three agencies will be formally introduced at the IPREX Annual Global Conference, taking place May 14–16 in Miami.

Ray Crosby

Crosby awards its Crosby Marketing & Media Studies Scholarship to Broadneck High School senior Juda Goldstein and Chesapeake Science Point Public Charter School student Jordan Bull. The $5,000 award, which is given each year through the Scholarships for Scholars program, goes to high school seniors in Maryland’s Anne Arundel County who have displayed the attributes and academic rigor necessary to excel in the fields of marketing or media. Goldstein, a self-taught filmmaker, has not yet selected the university he will attend, but plans on majoring in business and film. Bull, who has held multiple marketing internships and played two varsity sports, will attend the University of Maryland as a communications major in the fall. “Both of these students are stand-out achievers who are using their passion in marketing and film to contribute to our community,” said Crosby Marketing CEO Raymond Crosby.