Katharine Laidlaw

Pomona College names Katharine Laidlaw as chief communications officer, effective May 12. Laidlaw most recently served as chief marketing & communications officer for the Spoleto Festival USA in Charleston, SC. She was previously VP for strategic communications and engagement at the Interlochen Center for the Arts and CMO at the UNC School of the Arts. As lead of Pomona College’s office of communications, her priorities will include aligning the college’s institutional voice and messaging, communications strategic planning and internal communications, as well as crisis and issues management. “She has the experience, creativity and vision to champion Pomona’s institutional voice,” said Pomona College acting president Robert Gaines.

Micah Aberson

Lawrence & Schiller, a Sioux Falls, SD-based marketing firm, names Micah Aberson president and CEO. From 2003 to 2015, Aberson worked at L&S in a range of positions including VP of client service and business development. He was most recently president of Cambria, a countertop manufacturer. Aberson has also served as president of Sanford Health and Mammoth Sports Construction. He succeeds Scott Lawrence, who has been with the firm for 40 years. “I’m thrilled to hand the reins to Micah Aberson, whose experience and leadership will take L&S to new heights,” said Lawrence. Laura Mitchell, a 20-year veteran of the firm, has been promoted to president and COO, overseeing daily operations and strategic client engagement.

Matthew Matyjek

Sustainable PR, a specialized "green" public relations firm based in Glens Falls, NY, names Matthew Matyjek as director of media relations. Matyjek comes to the agency from staffing and recruiting firm Robert Half, where he was a PR specialist. In his new post, he will oversee media relations and the accounts team. Sustainable has also promoted Carly Vallet to associate account manager, supporting media and community relations. “These additions enhance our capacity to meet client needs in a rapidly changing environment," said Sustainable PR founder and principal Tony DeFazio.