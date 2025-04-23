The top 10 firms in our tech public relations firms rankings saw a 2.53 percent increase in net fees from 2023 to 2024. Overall, there was a modest rise of 1.61 percent.

The list of major players among the top technology PR agencies pretty much stayed the same, with TEAM LEWIS the one new entry in the top 10 at number four, and last year’s number eight, Zeno Group, moving into eleventh place.

The top three (Edelman, Hotwire and Finn Partners) held their positions, despite fee declines for all of them.

Among the gainers in the top 10 were #5 Ruder Finn (up to $39.8M from $34.7M in 2023), #6 Highwire (rising from $31.6M to $36.7M) and #9 The Hoffman Agency (with a jump from $26.7M to $30.3M).

View ranking of 64 public relations firms specializing in tech PR.

Hoffman Keeps Tech Front and Center

In addition to the boost in its overall fees, The Hoffman Agency saw its US revenues rise 17 percent to $10.1M. The agency credits much of that performance to keeping its focus firmly on tech, rather than venturing into other sectors.

Lou Hoffman

Over the past year, Hoffman has built on its tech foundation by adding such services as talent acquisition and employee branding, multimarket campaigns (with the US serving as the global hub) and content marketing.

New client wins in the US in 2024 included Nokia Bell Labs, Georgia Tech, CGI, Populous and d-Matrix, while global wins showcased EY, Amadeus, Bosch, OceanX and Adobe.

The public relations agency promoted Gerard LaFond from chief digital officer to North American managing director and Kymra Knuth from EVP to chief client officer in 2024. It also opened a physical Boston office last year, establishing an East Coast presence to complement offices in Silicon Valley and Portland.

With AI turning nearly every company into a tech company, the agency sees one of its biggest opportunities as “helping non-tech companies tell tech-led stories."

Hoffman’s Story Studio, which marries writing, design, writing, branding and digital services under one tent, is a key factor in taking advantage of those opportunities. It has enabled the company to deepen engagements with clients, increasingly constructing campaigns that depend on owned media and paid media, as well as earned media.

The firm also prioritizes providing a “high-touch alternative” to mega shops. According to agency CEO Lou Hoffman, “when prospects interrogate our proposition, they tick three boxes: domain expertise in the tech sector, borderless collaboration (a byproduct of our single global P/L), and a high-touch ethos. That's how we differentiate and win against the big guys.”

PAN Puts Its Emphasis on People

With DEI and remote work seemingly on the back burner, and AI-motivated headcount reductions increasing, PAN (which boosted its revenues from $23.5M to $24.8M) is holding firm when it comes to “putting people at the center of our innovation.”

Philip Nardone

“Our Generative AI Task Force empowers teams to use these tools to work smarter, elevating strategy, creativity and efficiency rather than replacing them,” says PAN president Philip Nardone.

PAN has also deepened its commitment to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), expanding its guest lecture series this fall to include Morehouse College.

The agency acquired B2B SaaS PR firm BLASTmedia in June, rebranding it as PANBlast. The acquisition bolsters PAN’s tech market presence as well as expanding its ability to serve emerging brands with focused PR needs.

It also evolved its brand, dropping “Communications” from its name to better reflect PAN’s status as an integrated, digital-first agency.

“As the only firm in my CEO cohorts still supporting fully remote work, I’m proud that PAN continues to lead with trust,” said Nardone. “We empower employees to choose where and how they do their best work and are building the infrastructure to support them.”

Matter Works Across Channels

For Matter, which brought in $12M to take the #16 spot on our list, the disruption facing the industry has a positive side.

Mandy Mladenoff

“The future of tech PR will favor the nimble—those who blend real company stories with data, think beyond the pitch, and build brand equity through multi-format content across media channels,” said Matter president Mandy Mladenoff.

To do that, she says the PR agency has focused on raising the profile of B2B tech brands through non-traditional avenues, including the strategic use of B2B influencers, podcasts, niche social channels and forums like Reddit, and online publishing platforms and newsletters like Substack. “We also stay on top of emerging tools that streamline exchanges between journalists and PR pros, like Qwoted.”

Mlandenoff also stresses the importance of building trust—especially in a sector so dominated by AI and influencers. “Regarding the rise of B2B tech influencers, decision-makers are increasingly turning to trusted voices with built-in followings. We're helping our clients identify and activate niche voices who can credibly engage audiences in highly specialized sectors.”

ICR Thrives Amidst Volatility

A dip in fees from $28.5M to $27.4M moved ICR from #6 to #9 in our rankings, but co-founder and CEO Tom Ryan stressed the agency’s resilience during a period of “economic headwinds and market volatility.

Ryan says that areas including cybersecurity, robotics, fintech and chip manufacturing did well in 2024. He attributes part of that success to the fact that they are “sectors with large total addressable markets and highly customized solutions.”

Tom Ryan

ICR’s 2024 tech sector performance was of a piece with that of the 20 other sectors in which the agency works. In all those areas, Ryan notes, “our strategic communications and advisory model sits atop a valuation-focused DNA to deliver optimal outcomes for both public and private companies.”

For tech public relations clients he says that approach has helped them enhance valuations and differentiate themselves in crowded markets while navigating complex stakeholder relationships.

ICR also unveiled a comprehensive brand update in 2024, with the goal of providing a single, unified global identity across the firm’s core offering.

In 2025, the agency is “eager for a resurgence in the IPO market given the strong backlog of companies considering near-term entries once market turbulence subsides.”

He advises tech companies to take a long-term view guided by a blend of public and private market intelligence. “Those embracing a holistic communications strategy that builds enduring value while maintaining flexibility will thrive amidst continued economic uncertainty.”

At Hotwire, a Year of Momentum

For Hotwire, which held on to the #2 spot in our rankings of top tech public relations firms despite a dip in fees from $58M to $51.2M, “this past year has been one of momentum,” according to CEO Heather Kernahan.

Along with its communications consultancy and digital marketing agency ROI·DNA, Hotwire worked across enterprise SaaS, AI and cybersecurity in the past year.

Heather Kernahan

The firm launched its AI Lab in 2024, which includes such proprietary solutions as Hotwire Spark, a live-reloading system for Hotwire applications, and Hotwire Ignite, an AI account intelligence platform. The agency also deepened its analytics capabilities.

Howtire also encouraged clients to prioritize learning, and dedicated global team time to hands-on AI education, a move that Kernahan says “shifted our mindset as a business.” The constant shift in the markets has also amped up the demand for “senior strategic counsel, fast insights, and cross-functional agility.”

Another watch word for 2025: innovation, “even when it involves failure, because it drives progress.” Kernahan also advises firms to make listening a top priority. “When you deeply understand your clients, your people, and your industry, you can act with confidence, no matter how fast the landscape evolves.”

Bospar Boosts Remote Work

Bospar, which moved from #18 to #16 on our list, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and has remained a fully remote agency. Promoting the environmental, cultural and productivity benefits of remote work is a continuing priority, said agency co-founder and principal Curtis Sparrer.

Curtis Sparrer

The public relations agency partnered with Reputation Leaders and Propeller Insights on a research study that revealed significant productivity and business advantages for remote jobs, showing that working from home delivers superior business outcomes while benefiting the planet and improving work-life balance.

Among the clients Bospar worked with are Revefi, which empowers businesses to maximize ROI on their data investments; and AI company Conversica. The agency also expanded its services last year, launching AI-powered assistant Push*E, enhancing its multi-channel digital marketing offerings and celebrated 100 episodes of its Politely Pushy podcast.

With economic volatility looking increasingly like the new normal, Sparrer is, like many other industry leader, placing his chips on innovation—“leveraging AI, expanding capabilities and delivering strategic value to help our clients thrive in what’s next."

O'Dwyer's 2026 PR firm rankings

PR firms interested in taking part in O'Dwyer's rankings can view the requirements here: 2026 PR Firm Rankings Instructions

O’Dwyer's has been ranking top PR firms for 55 years and its name is well known in the business world.

Public relations has moved mostly to the agency side where extensive special practice areas have built up over the past 30 years. Only O’Dwyer’s ranks PR firms in 23 PR specialities, which are usually at or near the top in Google searches for those categories.

New to the rankings for 2025 is "Crisis Communications" and "Adult Beverages/Spirits" bringing total number of PR specialties ranked to 23.

O'Dwyer's also ranks PR firms in 16 cities and regions. View top PR firms in New York, Chicago, Wash. DC, Boston and San Francisco.