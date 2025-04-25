(L-R) Amanda Finney, Betsy Ralston

Avoq has recruited Amanda Finney, who was PA director at the Dept. of Energy, as a VP in its New York office.

As part of the reputation management team, she will handle strategic communications, PA, media relations and digital outreach.

Finney also was chief of staff and special assistant to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

She joined the Biden/Harris administration from Sidewalk Labs, where Finney worked as associate director of policy & communications at the Alphabet unit. She also held marketing & communications posts at Microsoft.

Washington-based Avoq also hired Betsy Ralston as VP & group creative director in New York.

She was executive creative director at Omnicom’s Organic agency, and creative director at WPP’s VML.

Avoq CEO Nicole Cornish said her firm is gaining momentum in New York as clients seeks access to senior executives with crisis, reputation and creative experience.