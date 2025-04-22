Lansing’s Economic Development Corp wants proposals to enhance the awareness and visibility among residents and businesses of the South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Corridor Improvement Authority.
Lansing Seeks EcoDev Partner
Tue., Apr. 29, 2025
By Kevin McCauley
