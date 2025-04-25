Jordan Warren

Creator Deck, a woman- and minority-owned influencer and social marketing agency, names Jordan Warren as CEO. The founder of Bay Area agencies Eleven, Argonaut and TBD, Warren has helped shape in-house teams at Apple and led work for major brands including Nike, Levi’s, Google and AT&T. Most recently, he served in a fractional CEO capacity, advising founders of emerging independent agencies. With his engineering background, Warren will bring a systems-first approach to creativity at Creator Desk, helping the agency automate such back-end workflows as creator outreach and reporting, while protecting the human storytelling and cultural nuance that make creator content work. “Almost all brands will need to re-invent their voice through social and influencer partnerships,” said Creator Desk founder and chairman Helen Zhu. “Jordan understands that better than most, and his background gives us the edge to scale in a strategic, values-aligned way.”

Michelle

Crossan-Matos

SharkNinja, a product design and technology company, brings on Ulta Beauty CMO Michelle Crossan-Matos as chief growth officer, a newly created role. Before joining Ulta in 2023, Crossan-Matos was SVP, chief marketing, citizenship & communications officer at Samsung Electronics America. At SharkNinja, she will lead the cross functional planning and execution of the company’s global organic growth strategy. “Michelle brings a powerful blend of visionary thinking, operational excellence, and deep consumer insight,” said SharkNinja CEO Mark Barrocas. “As we scale, her leadership will be instrumental in deepening our culture of consumer obsession and unlocking the next chapter of transformational growth for SharkNinja.”

Lorrin Pascoe

Vessi, a Vancouver-based footwear brand known for its waterproof sneakers, names Lorrin Pascoe as CMO. Pascoe was most recently CMO at financial services company KOHO. He has also held senior marketing posts at Sonos and adidas. In his new role, Pascoe will oversee Vessi's marketing strategy, brand storytelling, community engagement and digital marketing efforts. "Lorrin's unique blend of creative vision and data-driven leadership makes him the perfect person to help shape the next chapter of Vessi," said Vessi co-founder and CEO Andy Wang.