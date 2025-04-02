Pamela Greenwalt, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer at ⁠SAG-AFTRA⁠, joins the PR’s Top Pros Talk podcast, hosted by Doug Simon, CEO of D S Simon Media, to share how the union’s landmark strike led to the first established AI guidelines in the entertainment industry. She discusses the growing risks of AI and deepfakes in compromising creative ownership and authenticity. Pamela also offers valuable guidance for communicators on using AI responsibly, urging transparency, truthfulness, and a steadfast commitment to preserving human artistry.

Doug draws a parallel to the communications industry, where AI is already reshaping workflows and expectations. “You really had to address it to protect your members,” he notes, pointing to the importance of proactive leadership in the face of fast-moving technology. For Greenwalt, consent, control, and compensation are non-negotiables when it comes to using AI to replicate a performer’s name, image, and likeness. “Our members must have the right to approve the use of AI in their work and be fairly compensated for it,” she says.

But this isn’t just an entertainment industry issue. “Maintaining the human artistry in all work is crucial for all of us,” Greenwalt says. Whether it's acting or advertising, AI can imitate but never replicate the creative spark that makes a performance or a campaign truly exceptional. She warns that AI lacks the individuality that gives content emotional power and authenticity, emphasizing the need to preserve the dignity of human creators.

Greenwalt emphasizes that real change doesn’t happen on its own. She talks about The NO FAKES Act and other incredible efforts. It takes people from the creative world, lawmakers, and everyday communities working together. Labor groups and companies have a long history of joining forces to fight things like piracy and protect creative work.

Greenwalt also touches on the fast rise of podcasts as a branding and storytelling tool, noting that AI’s influence will eventually reach this format as well. From deepfakes to AI-generated hosts, she stresses the importance of transparency. “It can be disturbing for consumers if they don’t know what they’re watching isn’t real,” she says, especially as misinformation spreads more easily with AI-generated content.

As for communicators navigating AI within their own organizations, Greenwalt's advice is rooted in fundamentals: transparency, authenticity, and truth. “Tell the truth. Be honest. If you're using AI, say so. Explain how you're using it,” she urges. She also shares an anecdote about a journalist who used AI to generate a story without verification – an example of the kind of challenges PR professionals must address.

Communicators should consider proactively auditing their organization’s online presence to correct potential inaccuracies, especially in an era where AI-generated content can spread rapidly. AI is here, and it’s powerful, but it’s no substitute for the creativity, ethics, and human judgment that make great storytelling truly resonate.

***

Suchi Sherpa is a Marketing Communications Specialist at D S Simon Media, a leading firm specializing in satellite media tours.