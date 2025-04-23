(L-R) David Creech, Rich Paul, Josh Moore

Publicis Groupe acquires sports marketing agency Adopt. The acquisition is intended to strengthen Publicis Groupe’s ability to take advantage of the power of athletes and sport. Adopt was co-founded by former Nike executives David Creech and Josh Moore, in collaboration with Rich Paul, the founder of Klutch Sports Group and Klutch Athletics. Creech and Moore will continue to lead the agency, which will be part of Publicis Connected Media, a unit that also includes martech firm Epsilon, influencer marketing shop Influential, investment arm PMX and Publicis Media. “Adopt is at the forefront of creativity, culture and human behavior—blending all three to deliver customer-centric brand strategies,” said Publicis Connected Media global CEO Dave Penski.

The Pollack Group launches imPRessions Studio, an initiative that helps individuals and brands negotiate the process of developing podcasts. The offering covers all the steps of podcast creation, including content development; brand identity; technical setup; content calendar and guest strategy; editing and production; distribution and marketing; and analytics and growth support. Its three packages provide levels of assistance targeted toward users on each stage of the podcast journey. Soundcheck is for first-time podcasters or small brands, Studio Launch is aimed at executives and organizations who want creative and production support plus marketing assets, and Signature Series is a premium experience providing full-service production, marketing, booking, and growth strategy.

A new survey from the Public Relations Global Network and Researchscape International finds that trust, reputation and digital engagement are emerging as the most important drivers of brand influence. The study, which was conducted with the involvement of PRGN’s 50+ member agencies, confirms the key role of brand influence in an organization’s success, with almost nine out of 10 (89 percent) saying that is it either an “extremely” or “very” important part of that success. Almost as many (87 percent) say that they have already adjusted their strategies to strengthen brand influence. Trust (65 percent) and reputation (61 percent) were cited as crucial brand factors, with while customer-focused metrics like customer loyalty (42 percent) and brand equity (19 percent) also playing important roles. In addition, more than three quarters (76 percent) of respondents said social media has an “extremely” or “very significant” effect on brand influence. “The digital shift in brand communication is imperative,” added Bill Southard, chair of PRGN’s marketing and communications committee. “Organizations must embrace these platforms while preserving genuine connections with their audiences.”