Julia Peyton-Jones, a prominent figure in the UK cultural scene, has joined Brunswick Arts as a partner in London.

She is to expand the practice across the UK, continental Europe and globally in conjunction with Brunswick staffers in New York, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Hong Kong.

Peyton-Jones joins the firm from Thaddaeus Ropac, an international commercial contemporary art gallery. As senior global director of special projects in a seven-year run, she worked closely with artists, estates, collectors, art fairs and foundations.

Prior to TP, Peyton-Jones was director of London’s renowned Serpentine Galleries for more than 25 years.

Notably, she launched the Serpentine Pavilion, which is a much anticipated event on the global cultural calendar, and has become a model for commissioning contemporary architecture.

Peyton-Jones also founded the Serpentine’s Summer Party, which become a benchmark for arts fundraising. The event attracted the likes of Diana, Princess of Wales, whom Peyton-Jones enlisted as a royal patron.

Her achievements at Serpentine earned Peyton-Jones the title of Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

Henry Timms, Brunswick Group CEO, said Peyton-Jones’ “knowledge of every aspect of the arts and culture sector around the world will be invaluable to our clients as they navigate a rapidly changing world of high stakes issues."